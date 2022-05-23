Good Fight Community Center takes home Chef Challenge trophy

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Some young chefs faced off Monday night for the final cook off in the Chef's Challenge.
The contest takes five teens from the YMCA's Teen Center and five kids from the Good Fight Community Center and has them face off in three cooking contests in which they create the best burger, fish dinner of their choice and a pork dinner.
The chefs are rated on execution, presentation, and taste.
The Good Fight Community Center took home the trophy.
One of the judges, La Crosse Mayor, Mitch Reynolds says the competition teaches invaluable lessons.
"Just recognizing that you can present something to adults who are judging you and be taken seriously and that matters a lot to these kids and it was really exciting that they jumped to that challenge and took it on," said Reynolds.
The young chefs were treated to dinner at a local restaurant after each challenge and received Visa gift cards.
This is the first year of the challenge and both team leaders say they hope to expand the challenge and continue it next year.