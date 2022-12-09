Hometown Happenings (Dec. 9-11)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Holiday Sale- Ontario
Dec. 9: 10:00 a.m.
Head to the Ontario Public Library for a holiday sale. There will be baked goods and handmade crafts for sale. The event is sponsored by the Ontario Knit Wits. All proceeds benefit the Ontario Public Library.
Christmas in La Crescent- La Crescent
Dec. 9: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Head to Downtown La Crescent and stop by the Community Center/Fire Station for Christmas in La Crescent. There will be Christmas cookies for sale, and food and entertainment at the Fire Station. Music by Ryan Howe, Taco Bros food truck and Affogato Coffee Truck. Kids can visit with Santa before he departs on the Fire Truck to light the tree.
"Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti"- La Crosse
Dec. 9: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. | Dec 10: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The Viterbo University Music Department will present Gian-Carlo Menotti's Christmas story "Amahl and the Night Visitors." It tells of a shepherd boy who is crippled and entertained the Wise Men on their way to Bethlehem. The boy Amahl gives a simple gift to the Christ Child, and receives a miraculous gift in return.
Tickets are $10, students are free.
La Crosse Dance Centre's 33rd Annual Nutcracker Ballet- La Crosse
Dec. 9: 7:30 p.m. | Dec 10: 2:00 p.m. | Dec 11: 2:00 p.m.
La Crosse Local and La Crosse Dance Centre will host the 33rd Annual Nutcracker Ballet at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
Ticket are $22 for adults, $18 children under 18
Album Encounter- La Crosse
Dec. 9: 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse Planetarium will hold their latest Album Encounter multimedia light and laser show featuring music by Fleetwood Mac- "Bare Trees." Park in the Stadium Lot (Commuter Lot 2/C-2) on the northeast corner of East Avenue and Pine Street. Commuter Lots are not enforced after 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5.
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa- Pickwick, MN
Dec 10: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Pickwick Fire and Rescue is hosting their annual fundraiser “Breakfast with Santa.” Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast with pancakes, links, hash browns and all the fixings! Plus get free kid photos with Firefighting Santa. Kids can register to win a ride to school right after Christmas break on our fire engine!
$10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds go towards vital emergency equipment for fire and first responders.
Cookie Walk- La Crosse
Dec 10: 8:00 a.m.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host the annual Cookie Walk at Leo Hall. Cookies are $6 a pound. They're also running a raffle during the event. Tickets are $1 and prizes include a Wine and Pasta basket and a handmade quilt.
YMCA Jingle Bell Run- Onalaska
Dec 10: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Head to the R.W. Houser Family YMCA in Onalaska for the 18th annual Jingle Bell Run and Rudolph's Dash for Kids. Participate in the 5 mile or 5K (walk or run) or the Rudolph's Dash for kids. All funds will go toward 'A New Direction' which is the Y's youth cancer survivorship program. It will also go to Our Youth Food Program and the Flexible Pricing Program.
Merry Craftmas- Onalaska
Dec 10: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Head to the Onalaska United Methodist Church for their holiday craft fair & bake sale. The event will raise funds for the youth programs at Onalaska United Methodist church.
Great River Makers Market- La Crescent
Dec 10: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Head to the La Crescent Area Events Center for the Great River Makers Market to shop small, local, and handmade for holiday gifts. There will be nearly 40 vendors showcasing jewelry, candles, apparel, home decor, and more.
Gays Mills Vendor and Craft Fair- Gays Mills
Dec 10: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Get your last minute Christmas gifts and enjoy some casual, stress free shopping at the Gays Mills Community Center. There will be local vendors and crafters, drawings, door prizes and a food drive for for the local food pantry. Part of the vendor fees go toward supporting the Mill House Lights in Gays Mills.
Breakfast with Santa- Onalaska
Dec 10: 10:30 a.m.
Head to Great River Harley-Davidson for a visit with the raddest Santa around! There will be free photos with Santa, free breakfast, a hot chocolate bar, and door prizes.
Santa Visit- Cashton
Dec 10: 11:00 a.m.
The Cashton Community Club-Cashton Fall Fest will host a visit from Santa,
Santa will be traveling around town in a fire truck. He will leave the fire station at 11:00 a.m. and the parade will end at the Cashton Elementary School where kids can visit him.
The Creative LaX Grand Opening- La Crosse
Dec 10: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Come celebrate the grand opening of a new creative space for small businesses next to the Rivoli at 224 4th St N La Crosse
Visit With Santa- Bangor
Dec 10: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Drop by for a visit & photo with Santa at the The John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor. There will also be a screening at 3:00 p.m. of "The Grinch" (2018).
Lincoln Holiday Brass Free Concert- La Crosse
Dec 10: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Valley View Mall. The Lincoln Holiday Brass Band will take over our center court area near Rogers and Hollands. Montessori students and local musicians will perform holiday classics.
Christmas in the Village- Trempealeau
Dec 10: Business Hours
Help light up the village of Trempealeau and promote businesses and organizations. There will be a residential holiday light decoration contest to make the holidays a little brighter for our visitors. Voting will continue through Christmas Day with winner announced following Christmas. The event passport takes you through the ten location sponsors, where people enjoy festive activities and can register to win prizes. Santa will be making a stop in the caboose at the station from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pictures With the Grinch- La Crosse
Dec 10: 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Head to Mid-Town Nutrition for photos with The Grinch to benefit the Logan Girls Basketball team. This will be a “Pay what you can” for photos event.
Holiday Train Visit- Sparta, Tomah, La Crosse, Winona, Wabasha
Dec 10 & Dec 11: multiple times
The holiday train continues it's tour through the coulee region. During each stop, there's musical performances by Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle. The Holiday Train shows are free to attend but you can bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or cash to help area food banks.
The train will be at:
Tomah- Sat. 5:30 - 6:00 p.m.
Sparta- Sat. 7:00 -7:30 p.m.
La Crosse- Sat. 8:30 - 9:00 p.m.
Winona- Sun. 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.
Wabasha- Sun. 5:45 - 6:15 p.m.
Sunday
Behind the Curtain Free Holiday Concert- La Crosse
Dec 11: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Keep the holiday musical traditions going. The La Crosse Area Veterans Association will host a free holiday concert near JC Penney at the Valley View Mall. There will also be veterans outreach booths on site.
December Sunday Satsang- Viroqua
Dec 11: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Heart Mind Center will hold their monthly meeting at The Commons Viroqua. It will start with calming music and lead into a collaborative conversations on spiritual health and wellness. The December discussion will be on Maintaining Balance in the Holiday Season. Donations appreciated,
all are welcome at this interfaith, non-judgemental collective of hearts and minds.
Christmas in Brass- Winona
Dec 11: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Winona Brass Band, under the direction of Kristin Freedlund, presents its annual Christmas in Brass concert at St. Cecelia Theatre of Cotter High School. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.
Tree in the Street- Westby
Dec 11: 3:00 p.m.
Meet the History Alive Project, Inc. on Main street as they re-enact an event that was common in the 1920s in Westby: the placing of a Christmas tree in the middle of State and Main Streets. After that, HAP will bring Santa Claus on a fire truck to the parking lot of New Directions Real Estate with candy bags as Santa used to do back in the 1950s. A free Christmas movie will be shown in the basement of New Directions Real Estate.
Music of Christmas- Westby
Dec 11: 4:00 p.m.
Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church will celebrate Christmas music. Join in carols and enjoy the music of a wide range of musicians - vocal choirs, contemporary bands, a bell choir, and a brass choir. A reception will follow.
Free Admission. All are welcome.
Harp Twins Holiday Concert- La Crosse
Dec 11: 7:00 p.m.
The Harp Twins will hold a free holiday concert at the Rotary Lights “Ice Castle.” The concert is comedic and family-friendly, full of winter music, Christmas classics, comedy, stories, and classic rock favorites. There will be a meet and greet after the concert where they will be taking pictures and signing CDs.