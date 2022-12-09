Hometown Happenings (Dec. 9-11)

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow this morning, ending early in the afternoon. Brief period of freezing drizzle possible as snow moves in and as it ends. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, greatest south of Interstate 90. Glaze of ice possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&