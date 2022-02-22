Common Council approves plan to purchase Maple Grove Motel as homeless shelter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- During a special meeting of the Common Council Tuesday night, the city approved using $1.5 million of federal recovery money to purchase a southside motel.
With the Econo Lodge contract expiring on April 1, the city plan calls for the purchase of the Maple Grove Motel, and renovating it to include a main support center and tiny homes sourced through an area contractor.
The Maple Grove Motel has a total of 26 rooms and it is estimated that it could host 32 people.
Some community members say they're concerned with what the plan would mean for the neighborhood.
Most community members expressed safety concerns having the motel near schools and popular jogging trails and streets.
Police Chief Shawn Kudron shared that the department averages about 100 calls a month at the Econo Lodge but adds that most of those are what he calls "trouble with a party" noting the mental health issues among the unsheltered population, as opposed to significant criminal activity.