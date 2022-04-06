Hearing to address concerns over Highway 35 construction

LA CROSSE. Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers recently signed an $8.8 million deal to repair a portion of Highway 35 south of La Crosse, including the intersection with U.S. 14/61.
At All Star Lanes, people gathered to get information from project engineers and have concerns they have heard. The issues ranged from speed limits, mail delivery, traffic delays and more.
The people in the neighborhood understand that despite road maintenance being an inconvenience, it will be a benefit long-term.
"It'll affect me and my wife just because we both work at about 8:00 in the morning," said Billy Isbell. "Same as like last year. They paved the road. Right when they come in at 7-7:30 in the morning it seems like it's more chaos than in the middle of the day because of the fact they're setting up and we're trying to get to our jobs."
"I really think it's gonna be a good thing," said Laura Smanski. "There's a new neighborhood that's just been built on the other side of 35 on Sunnyside. I think this traffic pattern much better for those people. We want to keep seeing development and good things happening with the south end of town. So I think it will be good overall."
The construction is slated to begin during the month of April with hopes it will be completed by December. The $8.8 million will not just go towards a new 8.5-inch concrete surface as new light poles, storm drains and signs align the highway and turnabouts will be included.
Representatives with DAAR Engineering answered the majority of questions and said that no power outages are expected during the construction but the public will be notified for possible water stoppages as a water main will be worked on during this time.