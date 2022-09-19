La Crescent's Wagon Wheel Bridge to connect to Root River Trail

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent community celebrates the opening of the Wagon Wheel Bridge, a project decades in the making.
The community gathered for a ribbon cutting Monday night that focused on the many people that saw the project through despite many setbacks.
The new bridge serves as a connection for pedestrians and bikers to the root river trail, a state bike trail system.
It will make for safe crossing over highway 14/61 while providing more access to downtown shops. Students that live in parts of the community where there is no access to public transportation will also have a safe option available.
Mayor Mike Poellinger says securing the funding was the toughest part...that is before they learned there were certain grants available for projects just like this.
"Historically, the basis for this trail is on an old stage coach road that was called Minnesota Avenue in the mid 1800's and through to the 1900's. It would take people back and forth to a ferry that was located on shore acres," said Poellinger.
The La Crescent Wagon Wheel Bridge officially opens at the end of the day Friday, September 23