Spring Grove fire shuts down Highway 44

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW) - Area fire departments responded to a fire in downtown Spring Grove, that started early Thursday evening.
Multiple fire departments battled against below zero temperatures and high wind gusts as they worked to put out the fire above True Value Hardware Store.
MiEnergy Coop said in a Facebook post that crews were called in to respond, disconnecting power to the South side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their equipment.
"Fire was going, all we could see is smoke," Spring Grove resident Riley Johnson said. "There obviously was no flames that we could see. Then probably a little after four is when we lost power and that's kind of when I looked out the window, I could just see the smoke rolling."
The city set up temporary warming shelters throughout town, while residents wait for the power to be restored.
Crews were still working to put out the fire just before eight p.m., Thursday night.
"There's been a lot of tragedy in our small town and Caledonia lately. Obviously this is a big portion of our town, the hardware store's been here for years," Johnson said. "This is going to affect us really big--especially if we lose a lot of these surrounding buildings, there is just going to seem like there's a big empty hole right now in Spring Grove."
Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed and detoured Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of the fire.
The detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest. Then south on South Division Avenue before returning to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic.
MnDOT asks drivers to slow down and follow directions and signage as crews work to put out the fire. The detour is expected to be in place overnight.