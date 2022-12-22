Spring Grove fire shuts down Highway 44

 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions...

.The bitter cold temperatures and strong wind gusts have combined
for dangerous wind chills from 30 to 45 below zero. With these
dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10
minutes. These bitter cold wind chills will last through Friday
night. Winds west of the Mississippi River have increased with
gusts 30 to 40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Due to the
evening blizzard conditions, I90 was closed west of Albert Lea in
MN.

The winds will continue to increase overnight and remain very
strong through Friday night with some locations topping 50 mph,
especially in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and open and
rural areas of west central and north central Wisconsin. Whiteout
conditions and significant drifting are expected in open and wind
prone areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills to 40
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Spring Grove fire shuts down Highway 44

  • Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire in downtown Spring Grove, that started early Thursday evening.
Fire above True Value.jpg

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW) - Area fire departments responded to a fire in downtown Spring Grove, that started early Thursday evening. 

Multiple fire departments battled against below zero temperatures and high wind gusts as they worked to put out the fire above True Value Hardware Store. 

SPRING GROVE FIRE.jpg

MiEnergy Coop said in a Facebook post that crews were called in to respond, disconnecting power to the South side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their equipment. 

"Fire was going, all we could see is smoke," Spring Grove resident Riley Johnson said. "There obviously was no flames that we could see. Then probably a little after four is when we lost power and that's kind of when I looked out the window, I could just see the smoke rolling."

firefighters in spring grove.jpg

The city set up temporary warming shelters throughout town, while residents wait for the power to be restored. 

Crews were still working to put out the fire just before eight p.m., Thursday night. 

"There's been a lot of tragedy in our small town and Caledonia lately. Obviously this is a big portion of our town, the hardware store's been here for years," Johnson said. "This is going to affect us really big--especially if we lose a lot of these surrounding buildings, there is just going to seem like there's a big empty hole right now in Spring Grove."

Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed and detoured Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of the fire. 

The detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest. Then south on South Division Avenue before returning to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. 

MnDOT asks drivers to slow down and follow directions and signage as crews work to put out the fire. The detour is expected to be in place overnight. 

