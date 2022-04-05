EPA seeks public comment on federal PFAS standard

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - The Environmental Protection Agency held its second public comment session Tuesday as it works to develop a national standard for PFAS contamination.
Tuesday’s session and ongoing call for written comments are part of the agency's PFAS plan, first developed last year, with an expected final report in the fall of 2023.
Previously, the agency has not set a standard safe level for private wells and last updated its municipal well guidance in 2016.
New research since then has led some states to set safe levels as low as 6 parts per trillion (ppt) for the two major PFAS compounds (PFOA & PFOS)with the European standards at 2.2 ppt.
A standard of 20 ppt was proposed to the Wisconsin DNR Policy Board earlier this year, but the board opted instead to adopt a 70 ppt standard, which is the EPA's current guidance, citing the high cost of remediation with a stricter standard.
Anyone who wishes to submit a written comment to the EPA as part of this process can do so until April 20. Go to Regulations.gov and follow the instructions for submitting comment. Reference docket ID number: EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114.