7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection hosts Q&A regarding the Conversion Therapy Ban

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the City of La Crosse reevaluates an ordinance banning conversion therapy, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection offered an educational opportunity Thursday night.
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry defines conversion therapy, or reparative therapy, as "interventions purported to alter same-sex attractions or an individual’s gender expression with the specific aim to promote heterosexuality as a preferable outcome."
The La Crosse City Council voted in June on an ordinance banning conversion therapy but since then has come under scrutiny for doing so.
A conservative group, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, has threatened a lawsuit against the city if the ban, which is currently suspended, is reinstated in its current form.
To help educate the community, The Center invited medical and mental health experts, as well as local religious leaders to engage in discussions and answer questions about what conversion therapy is and the impacts of the city ban.
The Pastor at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem and panelist, Dan McCurdy, shared his thoughts for those who oppose the ordinance.
"If one, one lone adult accepts a trans person for who they are, accepts an LGBTQ kid for who they are, tells them God loves them - one person - you might have saved that kid's life," Pastor McCurdy said. "I think saving kids' lives is something we can all get to together no matter where we sit religiously."
According to Dr. Erin Gutowski, another panelist, conversion therapy has been denounced by "every major medical organization in the county, as well as every psychological and psychiatric organization" and said the ban would protect children.
"What we do know about conversion therapy is that it increases the risk of suicide for LGBTQ youth by two to three times what we would expect for the general population," Gutowski said. "For the general population of LGBTQ youth, we're already looking at 40% suicide and risk rates - so this would double or triple those rates."
Both Gutowski and McCurdy urge the public to do their research and have healthy, open conversations--especially with children in the LGBTQ community.
The La Crosse conversion therapy ordinance is set to go back to the Judiciary and Administration Committee on Tuesday, August 30 and back to the Common Council on September 8.