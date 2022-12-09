Justice Department demanding Trump team attest all documents marked classified have been returned

Weather Alert

.At 9 am, snow, heavy at times, continues along the Minnesota- Wisconsin border north of La Crosse, southeast along I-90/94 into Madison in southcentral Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and hazardous according to the state transportation department reports. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, ending by early afternoon. The snow will end and some freezing drizzle is possible. Where temperatures warm above freezing in southwest Wisconsin, just drizzle could occur. Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&