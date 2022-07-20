Majority of Americans disapprove of SCOTUS job performance, new poll shows

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The latest poll from the Marquette Law School shows 61% of participants disapprove of the Supreme Court's performance, following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Over 1,000 participants nationwide were polled between July 5 and 12, just a couple of weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to remove the constitutional right to an abortion.
Since the monumental ruling, the approval rating of the nation's highest court has dropped 6% since the last poll in May of 2022.
The poll shows 38% of participants approve, while 61% disapprove of SCOTUS' job performance.
Since September 2020, the approval rating has dropped from 66% to 38%.
Marquette Law also polled the participants on their confidence in the other branches of government; the results are grim.
Nearly half of participating Americans have little to no confidence in Congress' and the President's ability to run the nation. However, these numbers remain similar to polls conducted in 2019.
Marquette Law identifies a margin of error at +/- 4 percentage points.