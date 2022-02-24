Town of Campbell responds to DNR Policy Board PFAS ruling

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - While the DNR Policy Board adopted limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water, it rejected a proposal to set limits at lower levels.
They cited cost among the concerns.
In the meantime, many in the Town of Campbell are drinking bottled water.
Through a statement, the Town says the Policy Board decision ". . . is a severe blow to the nearly two thirds of Wisconsin residents who get their water from ground water. . ."
The release from the Town of Campbell says the Board rejected the argument for mandating lower levels of PFAS in water, despite four hours of testimony from people living with the contamination.
PFAS chemicals may be linked to a number of health problems in humans and animals.
A number of Wisconsin communities are dealing with the contamination, including the Town of Campbell.