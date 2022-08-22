Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty threatening City of La Crosse with lawsuit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty in Milwaukee, also known as WILL, is threatening a lawsuit against the City of La Crosse if it approves its ban on conversion therapy in its current form.
Conversion therapy is a practice designed to attempt to change one's sexual orientation to align with heterosexual norms.
On June 9, the City of La Crosse passed an ordinance to ban conversion therapy within the community.
On June 17, council member Mark Neumann submitted a request to reconsider the ordinance after city attorney Stephen Matty provided legal counsel on the ordinance.
MORE: Growing coalition looking to repeal La Crosse's ban on conversion therapy
On July 14, the Council returned with a decision to revisit the ordinance in 60-days.
According to the letter from WILL to La Crosse City Council members, the ban the city originally enacted June 9 "in reality functions as little more than an official municipal prohibition on speech the City finds disagreeable."
WILL argues the City's June 9 ban violates violates the First Amendment's Free Speech Clause along with the Amendment's religion clauses and the Wisconsin Constitution's Freedom of Conscience clauses.
They also argue the June 9 ban violates the Fourteenth Amendment's protection of parental rights, the Amendment's prohibition on vagueness and they argue, the ordinance is pre-empted by state law.
According to the letter to the City, WILL writes, "We urge the City to instead abandon this project and return its focus to local issues within its remit."
"As mentioned above, if it declines to do so and adopts a ban in the same form as the ordinance or a substantial equivalent, it will find itself facing a lawsuit."
Read the full letter from WILL by clicking on the letter below.
WXOW contacted the mayor's office for comment. That office referred us to the council member who originally proposed the ordinance.
At the time of this publication, we have reached out for comment from Councilmember Mac Kiel, but have not received a reply.
According to an article in the Washington Post this month, more than half the states in the U.S. have "moved to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy. . ."
The article, written by Anne Branigin, says Pennsylvania is the 27th state to restrict the practice, "preventing conversion therapy practitioners from using state funds."
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf "cited the fact that the conversion efforts have been rejected by most medical and scientific professionals, and has been linked to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQ youth."