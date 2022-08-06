Coulee Antique Engine Club Holds 51st annual show

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW)-- The Coulee Region Antique Club is bringing locals a blast from the past, sponsoring an antique show from August 5-7th from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
This is the club's 51st annual show, located on Hwy. 27 North, about two miles from Westby. This year, the show is featuring the La Crosse Plow Company and related equipment.
Club members have assembled a variety of 'Sta Rite' engines which have been collected from around the United States and Canada, most having never been shown in public.
According to club treasurer, Arnold Klinker, there are less than 200 Sta Rite gas engines known to exist, and this show will have 25 of them.
"We are growing ever year and adding on," says club president John Wegner. "We have demonstrations on all our gas engines, running pump-jacks and feed grinders. All of the things they used to use 100 years ago."
Wegner says a goal of the Coulee Antique Engine Club is to "preserve history," and teach younger generations about antique machinery.
The show also features family activities, including a "women's area" serving pie and ice cream, and a bounce house. A tractor pull, anvil shoot, pumpkin cannon, and working antique farm equipment displays are some of the other activities planned for this weekend.