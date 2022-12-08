Celine Dion reveals she has a rare neurological syndrome

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types might change from time to time as this weather system moves through. Watch for changing road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&