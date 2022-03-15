Eagle struck by train, now healthy, released back into wild

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A good ending to the story of an eagle struck-and stuck-to a train earlier this year.
Known as Ms. Stockholm, the female eagle was hit and pinned to a freight train traveling from Stockholm to La Crosse, or about an 80 mile trip.
According to the Coulee Region Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Facebook page, the juvenile eagle had a hairline fracture to the clavicle, some frostbitten feet, and a small amount of lead poisoning.
Those were all treated at the Raptor Education Group in Antigo.
So Tuesday was the day for Ms. Stockholm to fly once again. She was released at the Airport Beach on French Island where she took off into the skies over the Black River.