La Crosse Firefighters present Lifesaver Award to Mary Mother of the Church

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Members of the Mary Mother of Church Congregation received La Crosse Fire Department's Lifesaver Award Saturday afternoon for heroic actions during a life-threatening situation.
On January 8th, congregation member Tom Schaffer, experienced a cardiac arrest episode during mass.
A former registered nurse who was also in attendance, Mark Outzen, noticed unresponsive signs from Tom and immediately sprung into action giving Tom chest compressions.
Other members of the congregation, including Jordan Schaller, David Sage, Dan Skiles, Sister Kathy and more, jumped in for assistance and some used AED shocks as well.
Before the first responders could even arrive at the scene, Tom was revived and responsive.
"It is very rare, very unusual to do the resuscitation process and see the victim walking and talking afterwards," Outzen said. "And that's good to see."
of the congregation that day, the La Crosse Fire Department awarded the Lifesaver award.
The La Crosse Fire Department encourages all community members to learn basic CPR practices because situations like this can happen to anyone at anytime.