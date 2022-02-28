Medical Monday: Importance of Vitamin D

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More and more doctors are seeing vitamin D deficiencies in their patients. Local experts say there are simple ways to increase your intake.
Emily Dolan with Gundersen Health System says Vitamin D is so important because it plays a crucial role in bone metabolism.
"It helps regulate levels of calcium and phosphorus in the blood," said Dolan.
"People who have a deficiency in Vitamin D are going to be at risk of falls, fractures and bone loss."
Dolan says although people with Vitamin D deficiency may not even realize it, they can often suffer from fatigue, muscle aches and even moodiness.
Some ways to increase your intake of Vitamin D is by taking supplements, getting outside and even using a mood light.
The best way to get stay on track of your health, doctors say is to check in with your primary care provider for the best recommendations.