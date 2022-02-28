 Skip to main content
Medical Monday: Importance of Vitamin D

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- More and more doctors are seeing vitamin D deficiencies in their patients. Local experts say there are simple ways to increase your intake. 

Emily Dolan with Gundersen Health System says Vitamin D is so important because it plays a crucial role in bone metabolism. 

"It helps regulate levels of calcium and phosphorus in the blood," said Dolan.

"People who have a deficiency in Vitamin D are going to be at risk of falls, fractures and bone loss."

Dolan says although people with Vitamin D deficiency may not even realize it, they can often suffer from fatigue, muscle aches and even moodiness. 

Some ways to increase your intake of Vitamin D is by taking supplements, getting outside and even using a mood light. 

The best way to get stay on track of your health, doctors say is to check in with your primary care provider for the best recommendations. 

Click here for more information on Vitamin D. 

