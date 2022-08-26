Remembering Al Bliss

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Long time La Crosse County Health Department educator Al Bliss passed away earlier this month.
Bliss worked for the department 27 years.
He was the coordinator for the Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force, which became the Alliance to HEAL.
HEAL is an acronym for halting the effects of addiction locally.
Bliss organized workshops and spoke with media members about the work of that group.
Others throughout the state sought his expertise.
Outside his successful work, Bliss loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He engaged in bodybuilding and physical fitness. But his joy was his daughter, Maddy.
You can help celebrate Al's life during an event Friday until 8 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home at 200 West Avenue in La Crosse.
You may donate to Lighthouse Inc., or you may contribute to the Alliance to HEAL in care of the La Crosse County Health Department.
Al Bliss was 55 years old.