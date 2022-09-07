WI DHS promotes updated COVID-19 boosters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges the public to receive the new variant-specific COVID booster ahead of the fall and winter months.
According to the DHS, people 12 and older can receive the recently-approved, updated booster shot if eligible.
Doses of this new, bivalent booster vaccine are coming into Wisconsin in many ways. DHS, Walgreens, CVS, and others are all receiving the new vaccines. Vaccination appointments are becoming available as the supply allows.
The DHS recommends individuals who have completed their primary series and have not received a booster in the last two months receive an updated booster.
"We don't yet have the clinical trials to say how much better they will be, but we hope that they will be a little bit better at least, from a vaccine that was already extremely useful for preventing severe disease and death," says Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
For more information on the newest vaccines and which one is best for you, visit vaccines.gov.