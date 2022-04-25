A cloudy, cool and breezy start to the week

Other than a few rain showers and thunderstorms, the past weekend was a nice taste of spring. Highs on Saturday reached the mid 70s and highs on Sunday reached the low 60s.
A cold front will be going through the Coulee Region which will make us feel very chilly to start our work week. Some partial clearing to start Monday will make temps drop quickly to the low to mid 30s to start the day.
Temps won't warm up much either with highs in the mid 40s which is 20 degrees below our average high of 64°. We could even see a few flakes on Monday, but ...read more about what the work week brings here.