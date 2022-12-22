 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Ending but Winds On the Increase...
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.New snow totaling about 3 to 5 inches has fallen across the area.
In addition, northwest winds are on the increase causing drifting
snow and dangerous wind chills already this morning. Wind chill
values in southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday. Whiteout conditions are expected in areas,
especially in open, rural areas across southern Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow ending with up to an additional inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for your area can be viewed via 5 1 1
websites.

&&

Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter+Weather+Impacts+Pic+Panel-1602813364329.png

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.

The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow ...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you