Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.
The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.
Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow ...READ MORE.