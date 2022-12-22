Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

Weather Alert

...Snow Ending but Winds On the Increase... ...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming... .New snow totaling about 3 to 5 inches has fallen across the area. In addition, northwest winds are on the increase causing drifting snow and dangerous wind chills already this morning. Wind chill values in southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero. Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong through Friday. Whiteout conditions are expected in areas, especially in open, rural areas across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow ending with up to an additional inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for your area can be viewed via 5 1 1 websites. &&