Cooler weekend weather

Finally! Less muggy air!
Expect a few clouds mixed with sunshine for your Saturday. Highs will be a bit cooler than the past few days in the upper 70s. Dewpoints will also be drier in the 50s making it feel comfy out.
Saturday night will get clear and cool. Lows will drop clear down into the mid 50s. That is slightly cooler than our average low at 59°.Sunday doesn't look all bad either! More sunshine and even cooler highs toward the mid 70s. Getting cool once again into the overnight with lows near 54.
Labor day brings us more of the same! In fact, a high pressure system will linger around the Coulee Region for a few days bringing us this pleasant weather! Sure makes for an easy forecast!
The rest of the week brings a copy and paste forecast with all similar conditions, but a bit cooler highs back into the low 80s.