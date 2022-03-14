National Weather Service wants your help for spotting storms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With the temperature beginning to rise, the La Crosse area can expect some storms in the near future.
Making the National Weather Service call out for volunteers to become storm spotters to detect severe weather in the area.
Each spring the NWS provides a free training program, this year offering online and in person courses, to teach volunteers how to detect different types of severe weather.
Some of the techniques taught will be how to decipher cloud formations that could potentially signal a thunderstorm, strong winds and other types of severe weather.
Meteorologist in charge Todd Shea, said despite having radars in their office, having ground truth reported by spotters is the best match.
"By having a spotter relaying what they are witnessing with weather we can put that in the work at our office with what we are seeing on radar, and what we are expecting to occur with the weather." Shea continued, "all that comes together just gives us so much higher confidence in our warnings."
The program roughly takes two hours to complete and only one course is needed to become a spotter.
You can find out more on how to become a spotter by visiting https://www.weather.gov/.