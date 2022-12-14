NEW: Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Warnings issued for WI and MN

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for several counties in the area.

The counties affected by the advisory include La Crosse, Vernon, and Richland in Wisconsin, and Winona, Houston, Wabasha and Fillmore counties in Minnesota.

In these areas, there's a possibility of 2-5 inches of snow. The advisory for Fillmore and Houston counties includes the potential for some ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Travel is expected to become difficult into Thursday morning as there's the potential for rapid snowfall with this weather system. The Thursday morning commute may be affected.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are also in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties through 9 a.m. Thursday.

In these areas there's a possibility of between 5-7 inches of snow.

Travel is will be difficult in the warning areas. Low visibility and several inches of snow will make for a very dangerous commute.

This will heavily impact those driving Thursday morning. If you must head out, plan to leave ahead of time and take your time when driving. It is also recommended to travel with your emergency kit, packed with a blanket, flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.

