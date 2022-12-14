 Skip to main content
...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight...

.Rain will quickly transition to all snow later tonight, with 1 to
2" per hour snowfall rates common, more so along and north of the
Interstate 94 corridor.

Be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight,
especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. The Thursday
morning commute will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including the
Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

NEW: Winter Weather Advisory and Storm Warnings issued for WI and MN

  • Updated
  • 0
Dec 14 2022 winter weather alerts.png

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for several counties in the area.

The counties affected by the advisory include La Crosse, Vernon, and Richland in Wisconsin, and Winona, Houston, Wabasha and Fillmore counties in Minnesota.

In these areas, there's a possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.  The advisory for Fillmore and Houston counties includes the potential for some ice accumulations of a light glaze. 

Travel is expected to become difficult into Thursday morning as there's the potential for rapid snowfall with this weather system. The Thursday morning commute may be affected.

WXOW's Daybreak will have the latest details on this storm beginning at 4:30 a.m.  

------------------------------------------------------------

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are also in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties through 9 a.m. Thursday.

In these areas there's a possibility of between 5-7 inches of snow. 

Travel is will be difficult in the warning areas. Low visibility and several inches of snow will make for a very dangerous commute.

This will heavily impact those driving Thursday morning. If you must head out, plan to leave ahead of time and take your time when driving. It is also recommended to travel with your emergency kit, packed with a blanket, flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.

Find the latest forecast here.

