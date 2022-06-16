Restoring the power in Monroe County

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Crews are working to restore power to areas impacted by tornadoes that hit Monroe and Juneau counties on Wednesday.
Monroe County Emergency Management Coordinator Jared Tessman said that as of 7 a.m. around 1,200 homes remained without power in the county.
He said the storms took down a number of power lines around the county. The damage assessment is underway.
Tessman said it may take 24-48 hours to bring back power to everyone affected by the storms or perhaps longer in some areas.
According to a Facebook post from Oakdale Electric Cooperative, they had more than 3,500 homes impacted by the tornado and storms on Wednesday.
As of late Thursday morning, about 214 homes are without power in their service area. A post said that crews from Vernon Electric Cooperative and Riverland Energy Cooperative came to assist with the restoration of power in the area.
It said that the hardest hit areas were around Oakdale, the Dublin area, Highway 12/16, the Buckhorn area, and along County G in Juneau County.
