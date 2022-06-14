Scorching heat is in place for tonight,

Warmer weather hits the area...
A storm system is moving through the region likely bringing showers and t-storms, some with heavy rain and flash flooding. That same storm pumped up the highs into the upper 90s.
Allergy symptoms will drop tomorrow...
Rain showers in the area meant a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week. Grass pollen will peak this coming week.
Showers return for next week...
The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances tonight through Wednesday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for this evening. Heat index could reach 106 degrees.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden