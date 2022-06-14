 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scorching heat is in place for tonight,

  • Updated
Warmer weather hits the area...

A storm system is moving through the region likely bringing showers and t-storms, some with heavy rain and flash flooding. That same storm pumped up the highs into the upper 90s.

Todays Highs xo.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (9).png
Futurecast Rain Accumulation xo (6).png

Allergy symptoms will drop tomorrow...

Rain showers in the area meant a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week. Grass pollen will peak this coming week.

Allergy Forecast xo (8).png
Futurecast Tuesday night xo.png

Showers return for next week...

The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances tonight through Wednesday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for this evening. Heat index could reach 106 degrees.

Medium range trends…

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (8).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

