...Snow Through Mid-Morning...

.Snow will continue to advance northward this morning with most of
the accumulating snow along and north of Interstate 90. There will
be some periods of heavy snow...mainly north of Interstate 94. By
mid-morning, the main area of snow should move out of the area
leaving behind some light snow for much of the area into the
afternoon.

In the heaviest snow, hourly rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will
be possible, which will quickly cause travel conditions to become
hazardous.

With the additional accumulations this morning, storm total
amounts are still expected to be in the 4 to 8 inch range for much
of the area.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Snow covered roads to start Thursday

After the heavy snowfall rates overnight, it's no wonder roads are snow covered.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings will end at 9am Thursday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston and Vernon Counties. During that same time, Crawford and Richland Counties Winter Weather Advisories will be expired.

Winter Storm Warnings will be in place until 3pm Thursday for Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and La Crosse Counties.

The good news is that the worst of this winter storm is over with, but we still have a few lingering threats.

One of the main threats being our road conditions. Travel is still dangerous, so please avoid travel if possible and if you must travel, take your time. Thursday will be a tough clean up for plow drivers, so give them necessary space to do their jobs as well.

Highs will reach near 34 on Thursday, which could help plowed roads melt a bit more. As some of us may see a lull in the snowfall, more snow is set to fall today, but additional totals should be an inch or less on top of what we've already got.

Temps drop below freezing overnight Thursday which could make slush refreeze.

For further details read our weather update here.

