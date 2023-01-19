Snow covered roads to start Thursday

Weather Alert

...Snow Through Mid-Morning... .Snow will continue to advance northward this morning with most of the accumulating snow along and north of Interstate 90. There will be some periods of heavy snow...mainly north of Interstate 94. By mid-morning, the main area of snow should move out of the area leaving behind some light snow for much of the area into the afternoon. In the heaviest snow, hourly rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible, which will quickly cause travel conditions to become hazardous. With the additional accumulations this morning, storm total amounts are still expected to be in the 4 to 8 inch range for much of the area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&