Snow covered roads to start Thursday

After the heavy snowfall rates overnight, it's no wonder roads are snow covered.
Winter Storm Warnings will end at 9am Thursday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston and Vernon Counties. During that same time, Crawford and Richland Counties Winter Weather Advisories will be expired.
Winter Storm Warnings will be in place until 3pm Thursday for Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and La Crosse Counties.
The good news is that the worst of this winter storm is over with, but we still have a few lingering threats.
One of the main threats being our road conditions. Travel is still dangerous, so please avoid travel if possible and if you must travel, take your time. Thursday will be a tough clean up for plow drivers, so give them necessary space to do their jobs as well.
Highs will reach near 34 on Thursday, which could help plowed roads melt a bit more. As some of us may see a lull in the snowfall, more snow is set to fall today, but additional totals should be an inch or less on top of what we've already got.
Temps drop below freezing overnight Thursday which could make slush refreeze.