Some sunshine and comfy highs before rain, storms and summer-like temps next week

Some of saw a few drops of rain on Thursday, but most rain evaporated before it even hit the ground. Luckily, for us the Coulee Region, rain is continuing to move south and away from us.
Friday will start off cool and cloudy, but you can expect decreasing clouds throughout the day. You can also expect highs in the upper 60s, even reaching 70 and some sunshine coming in to wrap up the day.
Winds will stay pretty light over the weekend until our next rain chance comes in late Sunday.
Friday night will get chilly as we lose some heat since the sky will be clear with calm winds.
Saturday brings another phenomenal day with highs reaching 71° and a sunny sky.
Mothers Day isn't shaping up to be a washout, but we will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Monday brings a moderate chance of rain with highs towards 80. Along with these summer like highs, you can expect a breezy day with possible thunderstorms.
More chances of showers and storms come into the forecast through the middle of next week with a few more shots at 80°.