Spring returns full "force" with sunshine and 60s

Happy May 4th! May the 4th be with you!
Tuesday started rainy, but we saw the sky clear quickly to end the day. Clear conditions will continue to spillover into most of our Wednesday.
You can expect sunshine with a few clouds coming into the mix throughout the day. A high pressure system will hang around Northern Wisconsin which will help to keep us clear. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
Wednesday would make for a great day to get outside and do some chores, or just sit on the porch. Either way, get outside and enjoy the nice weather.
Another warm day in the mid 60s comes on Cinco de Mayo with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of rain in the evening.
A cooler day arrives on Friday with a moderate chance of rain and highs in the low 60s.
Friday's rain chance will initiate a warm up towards 70 for Saturday.
The fishing opener will be sunny with 70s. There is a high confidence that from May 10th through May 14th will be above average temperature wise. We could even hit 80 by Tuesday.
A few rain and storm chances close out the weekend and begin next week.