The work week ends with spotty rain chances, rain becomes likely on Saturday

Thursday left us with plenty of sunshine and some partial clearing into early Friday, but a few spotty rain chances return to the forecast to close out the week.
Showers in Minnesota will slowly make their way to the southeast and give the Coulee Region a little bit of rain on Friday. The day won't be a washout by any means, rainfall totals on Friday wont be much ranging from 0-1/4". The totals closer to 1/4" will be farther southwest towards Decorah.
Storms will develop in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s, but model guidance suggests that most of these storms will develop southwest of La Crosse. We will then have a brief break from showers and storms after showers depart around 6p.m. Friday.
Storms return to the forecast early Saturday where rain is likely. You can expect a few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rainfall totals on Saturday will range from a trace to 1" for the Coulee Region.
A few more showers will linger into Sunday, but the rest of the day looks to be pretty nice with highs near 80.
A slight chance will return on Monday as a warming rend sets up. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s. Summer will return by Tuesday where we will see highs in the low 90s.