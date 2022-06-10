 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The work week ends with spotty rain chances, rain becomes likely on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Thursday left us with plenty of sunshine and some partial clearing into early Friday, but a few spotty rain chances return to the forecast to close out the week.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Showers in Minnesota will slowly make their way to the southeast and give the Coulee Region a little bit of rain on Friday. The day won't be a washout by any means, rainfall totals on Friday wont be much ranging from 0-1/4". The totals closer to 1/4" will be farther southwest towards Decorah.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danpm.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Storms will develop in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s, but model guidance suggests that most of these storms will develop southwest of La Crosse. We will then have a brief break from showers and storms after showers depart around 6p.m. Friday.

Storms return to the forecast early Saturday where rain is likely. You can expect a few rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRRsat.png

Rainfall totals on Saturday will range from a trace to 1" for the Coulee Region.

A few more showers will linger into Sunday, but the rest of the day looks to be pretty nice with highs near 80.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A slight chance will return on Monday as a warming rend sets up. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s. Summer will return by Tuesday where we will see highs in the low 90s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you