...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight...

.A wintry mix continues in north-central Wisconsin will persist
late this afternoon where some roads remain slick. Tonight,
precipitation will transition to snow with a several hour period
of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected,
especially near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Lower
amounts are expected farther west near the Mississippi River. Be
prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially
if traveling across central into north-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Crosse, other counties

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday morning for several counties in the area.

The counties affected by the advisory include La Crosse, Vernon, Richland, and Winona.

In these areas, there's a possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.   

Travel is expected to become difficult late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as there's the potential for rapid snowfall with this weather system. The Thursday morning commute may be affected.

WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden will have the latest details on this storm coming up on our evening newscasts. 

WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Travel is NOT advised during these times. Low visibility and several inches of snow will make for a very dangerous commute.

This will heavily impact those driving Thursday morning. If you must head out, plan to leave ahead of time and take your time when driving. It is also recommended to travel with your emergency kit, packed with a blanket, flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.

Find the latest forecast here.

