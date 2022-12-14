UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Crosse, other counties

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday morning for several counties in the area.
The counties affected by the advisory include La Crosse, Vernon, Richland, and Winona.
In these areas, there's a possibility of 2-5 inches of snow.
Travel is expected to become difficult late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as there's the potential for rapid snowfall with this weather system. The Thursday morning commute may be affected.
WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden will have the latest details on this storm coming up on our evening newscasts.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.
Travel is NOT advised during these times. Low visibility and several inches of snow will make for a very dangerous commute.
This will heavily impact those driving Thursday morning. If you must head out, plan to leave ahead of time and take your time when driving. It is also recommended to travel with your emergency kit, packed with a blanket, flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.