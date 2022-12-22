UPGRADE: Central portions of the Coulee Region now in a Blizzard Warning

 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

UPGRADE: Central portions of the Coulee Region now in a Blizzard Warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter+Weather+Impacts+Pic+Panel-1602813364329.png

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.

The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow ...READ MORE.

