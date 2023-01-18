UPGRADE: La Crosse County and nearly all the Coulee Region in a Winter Storm Warning

Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 9pm Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, and Vernon Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.
Crawford and Richland Counties have Winter Weather Advisories that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.
All areas can expect heavy, accumulating snow around 6"+ in some spots, especially in warning areas.
This will make for dangerous travel on Wednesday night and especially for the Thursday morning commute. Snowfall rates could be up toward 1-2" per hour.
Meteorologist Kyle Weiss will have you covered in the mornings and Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden will have you covered in the evening. You can tune in to our latest newscast or livestream here.