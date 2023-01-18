 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread across the area from very late this afternoon
through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before
tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be
heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will
be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a
glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&
breaking

UPGRADE: La Crosse County and nearly all the Coulee Region in a Winter Storm Warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Watches - All Types.png
Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 9pm Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
 
Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, and Vernon Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.
 
Crawford and Richland Counties have Winter Weather Advisories that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.
 
All areas can expect heavy, accumulating snow around 6"+ in some spots, especially in warning areas.
 
This will make for dangerous travel on Wednesday night and especially for the Thursday morning commute. Snowfall rates could be up toward 1-2" per hour.
 
 
Meteorologist Kyle Weiss will have you covered in the mornings and Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden will have you covered in the evening. You can tune in to our latest newscast or livestream here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you