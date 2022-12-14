 Skip to main content
UPGRADE: Winter Storm Warnings issued

WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties from 9p.m. Wednesday through 9a.m. Thursday.

Travel is NOT advised during these times. Low visibility and several inches of snow will make for a very dangerous commute.

This will heavily impact those driving Thursday morning. If you must head out, plan to leave ahead of time and take your time when driving. It is also recommended to travel with your emergency kit, packed with a blanket, flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.

Find the latest forecast here.

