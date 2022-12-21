 Skip to main content
...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later
today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire
area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds
increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS become valid on Wednesday leading to dangerous travel

As the graphic suggests and the title states, Winter Storm Warnings become valid on Wednesday.

These Warnings are for all of the Coulee Region starting at 3pm Wednesday through 6am Saturday. If you look out west toward South Central MN, you can see orange colors for Blizzard Warnings. Those conditions CANNOT be ruled out for the Coulee Region especially into late Thursday and Friday.

A few small snow chances are possible into the early afternoon on Wednesday, but it's the heavy stuff that returns in the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday. 

Heavy snow, dangerous travel, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and possible blizzard conditions are all in the forecast during the warning time frame.

Find the latest on projected snowfall totals and what comes next here.

