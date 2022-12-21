WINTER STORM WARNINGS become valid on Wednesday leading to dangerous travel

As the graphic suggests and the title states, Winter Storm Warnings become valid on Wednesday.
These Warnings are for all of the Coulee Region starting at 3pm Wednesday through 6am Saturday. If you look out west toward South Central MN, you can see orange colors for Blizzard Warnings. Those conditions CANNOT be ruled out for the Coulee Region especially into late Thursday and Friday.
A few small snow chances are possible into the early afternoon on Wednesday, but it's the heavy stuff that returns in the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday.
Heavy snow, dangerous travel, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and possible blizzard conditions are all in the forecast during the warning time frame.
