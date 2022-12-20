WINTER STORM WATCHES: Blizzard-like conditions, dangerous roads, wind chills, heavy snow and low visibility impact holiday travel

If you're looking to travel for the holidays, Tuesday is the best option. Wednesday morning will start dry, but you do not want to be caught in this storm once the snow gets going.
Winter Storm Watches are issued for all of the Coulee Region starting late Wednesday through early Saturday.
Snow starts Wednesday afternoon/evening and will become heavy leading to several inches of accumulation. This snow will be fluffy due to the very cold temperatures and will add up quickly.
More snow carries over into Thursday morning with more heavy snow and gusty winds beginning to pick up. Winds could reach 30mph on Thursday. Most snow will end Thursday, but we will still see bitter cold temps, blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills leading to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.
The blowing snow will reduce visibility heavily giving us possible blizzard-like conditions.
Now is the time to prepare ahead of this dangerous storm. Find your latest weather update and how much snow we could get here.