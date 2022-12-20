 Skip to main content
...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow and high
winds which will create blowing snow and possibly blizzard and
whiteout conditions. Arctic air filtering in behind the system
will create dangerously cold wind chills.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
with locally higher amounts possible through Thursday night.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commutes starting Thursday morning.
Gusty winds and additional snow could bring down tree branches
and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 to 40
below could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the
Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

WINTER STORM WATCHES: Blizzard-like conditions, dangerous roads, wind chills, heavy snow and low visibility impact holiday travel

If you're looking to travel for the holidays, Tuesday is the best option. Wednesday morning will start dry, but you do not want to be caught in this storm once the snow gets going.

Winter Storm Watches are issued for all of the Coulee Region starting late Wednesday through early Saturday.

Snow starts Wednesday afternoon/evening and will become heavy leading to several inches of accumulation. This snow will be fluffy due to the very cold temperatures and will add up quickly.

More snow carries over into Thursday morning with more heavy snow and gusty winds beginning to pick up. Winds could reach 30mph on Thursday. Most snow will end Thursday, but we will still see bitter cold temps, blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills leading to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

The blowing snow will reduce visibility heavily giving us possible blizzard-like conditions.

Now is the time to prepare ahead of this dangerous storm. Find your latest weather update and how much snow we could get here.

