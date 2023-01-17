 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...Lingering Patchy Dense Fog This Morning...

Patchy dense fog, primarily along ridgetops, has been affecting
parts of western into central Wisconsin early this morning. This
fog will rapidly reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile.

Exercise caution if traveling into the morning hours. Slow down,
use low beams, and allow extra stopping distance between yourself
and the vehicle ahead of you. The fog is expected to improve later
through the morning hours, eroding from northwest to southeast.
Winter Storm Watches issued

Tuesday will start us off with rain, snow and mix, but another wave of snow travels behind this. That wave looks to arrive Wednesday evening.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire Coulee Region starting at 6pm Wednesday through 3pm Thursday.

Between these times you can expect heavy snowfall of 6"+ in some locations, low visibility and dangerous travel.

For now, you can monitor the latest forecasts as they can still change. This is also the time to prepare before the watches become valid. We will likely see Winter Storm Warnings as we get closer to Wednesday.

Find our latest weather update here.

