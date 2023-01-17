Winter Storm Watches issued

Tuesday will start us off with rain, snow and mix, but another wave of snow travels behind this. That wave looks to arrive Wednesday evening.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire Coulee Region starting at 6pm Wednesday through 3pm Thursday.
Between these times you can expect heavy snowfall of 6"+ in some locations, low visibility and dangerous travel.
For now, you can monitor the latest forecasts as they can still change. This is also the time to prepare before the watches become valid. We will likely see Winter Storm Warnings as we get closer to Wednesday.