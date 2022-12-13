Winter Weather Advisories reach the Coulee Region

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jackson County and will become valid starting at 6p.m. Tuesday through 6a.m. Wednesday.
In the Winter Weather Advisory area you can expect a few winter storm impacts. A wintry mix consisting of rain, freezing rain and snow will make for slippery roads along with strong winds. Localized tree damage and power outages cannot be ruled out.
The forecast is heavily dependent on temperatures. If temps warm up a few degrees above freezing, some icing will be reduced.
Slow down and exercise caution if you plan to drive.
Wind Advisories:
Wind Advisories are issued to Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties from 9a.m. Tuesday through 9p.m. Tuesday. Wind Advisory areas can expect gusty winds reaching over 40mph between these times.
Secure loose outdoor objects as they may be blown away. Tree limbs could also be blown down.