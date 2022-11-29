Winter Weather Advisory Extends

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Wabasha and Buffalo Counties that will be valid from 4am to 9pm Tuesday, November 29th.
Mixed precipitation IS expected. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches and a light glaze of ice are possible.
This will lead to dangerous and slippery road conditions impacting our morning and evening commute. Be sure to plan accordingly and exercise caution when heading out. Do not head out unless you have to and take your time if you do.
Find out what the rest of the area can expect here.