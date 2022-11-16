 Skip to main content
winter wonderland

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Winter wonderland...

We awoke to a winter wonderland this morning. Scattered slippery areas developed in parts of the area. Highs today remained below normal in the 30s.

Highs Today xo (63).png
Snowfall totals List xo.png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (26).png

Colder trend continues…

The upper-level jet stream will mean a colder batch of Arctic air through the week and the weekend, too. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (78).png

Snow showers tomorrow…

Snow showers will potentially produce slippery roads. Additional accumulation is possible tonight and Thursday. Exercise caution when out and about.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (78).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west and central.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (41).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

