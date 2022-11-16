Winter wonderland...
We awoke to a winter wonderland this morning. Scattered slippery areas developed in parts of the area. Highs today remained below normal in the 30s.
Colder trend continues…
The upper-level jet stream will mean a colder batch of Arctic air through the week and the weekend, too. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.
Snow showers tomorrow…
Snow showers will potentially produce slippery roads. Additional accumulation is possible tonight and Thursday. Exercise caution when out and about.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west and central.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden