New four-story barracks opens up opportunities for Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning for Fort McCoy's newest four-story, 400-bed transient barracks intended to upgrade military training accommodations.
The ceremony was followed with a tour of the building showcasing the modern interior for military personnel and Wisconsin's legislators in attendance.
Garrison Commander Michael Poss shared how the new building will enhance quality of life for warfighters visiting Fort McCoy.
"Whether soldiers come here for a few days, a few weeks or a few months, it's a great barracks in order to house them so they can do their training," Col. Poss explained. "And it's located right near what I call our main street area.
"So when soldiers get a little time off, they can utilize the PX, the commissary, the gas station, the USO, things like that," Poss added. "So it's a good opportunity for them to come in and rest and train another day."
The new facility is a huge improvement from the World War II era barracks currently in use.
"I came in the army in the 80's and this is certainly a nice upgrade with the modern mattresses, the laundry facilities and the spacing here," Col. Poss shared. "And that does allow that quality of life for our soldiers that we value."
With heating and cooling improvements, the new barracks also opens up Fort McCoy's training window beyond its typical April to September operations.
Major General Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General in the U. S Army Reserve said training in all seasons is a great capability.
"It gets really, really cold here and the Army's recently published an arctic strategy, Gen Guthrie said. "This becomes a place that allows you to train in cold weather."
This building is just the beginning of a nine barracks building complex plan, which will increase Fort McCoy's housing capacity and economic impact in the surrounding communities.
"Anytime you add capacity to a place like Fort McCoy," General Guthrie said. "It opens up opportunities from other units to come here and train, which is great for the community because anytime someone comes to train...money gets spent."
"We are known as a Total Force Training Center not only for the Army Reserve, National Guard and Active Army but also the joint services," Colonel Poss elaborated. "The Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Air Force. And so the word does get out that Fort McCoy is a premier training center. The barracks just helps support that."
Fort McCoy has calculated it creates a $2 billion dollar economic impact to the region, which Col Poss said the effort to modernize is expected to bring in more people which will result in expanding that impact.