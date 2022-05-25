As schools let out for the summer, teens hit the road

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The month of May is typically when schools wrap up for the summer, and it's a time when high schoolers get to hit the road more often.
According to Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), this time of year is also when teen driving deaths spike.
"May 31st until September 1st, that is called the one hundred deadliest days for teen drivers," Anderson said. "On average we have approximately six teens that die per day and during those summer months those numbers can actually triple."
As many teenagers are less experienced behind the wheel, La Crescent-Hokah High School Senior Meghan Steffes, said it helps to eliminate as many distractions as possible to reduce anxiety when driving.
"Having a large group of friends in your car adds like a whole 'nother element of distractions in addition to cell phones," Steffes explained. "Like some of my friends like to have the windows down, the music cranked up but then at times we have to settle down like if we're in heavy traffic. I need to focus."
Anderson said that parents and adult drivers are key to prevention and need to set a good example for teens but also lay down some ground rules.
"Engage in that conversation with your teen driver and letting them know these are the things that you need to do," Anderson advised. "You need to make sure you are buckled up, you need to make the adjustments in your vehicle before you pull off. while you're driving is not the time to begin to make adjustments to the air conditioning or the to radio station."
For La Crescent-Hokah Junior Kaitlyn Miller, she said before she was able to drive alone or with friends she got a briefing from her parents.
"My parents gave me a lesson," Miller recalled. "Like you can only have a certain amount of people in your car, you need to make sure the music is at a certain level and make sure your phone is in your center console. And I usually do do that while I'm in the car."
As high schoolers head out to graduation parties and enjoy some summer fun, Michelle says it's a team effort for everyone to get home safely.
"As a passenger you need to speak up," Anderson stressed. "So if you see the driver doing something wrong then you need to say something and as a driver you need to say something as well to those that are in your vehicle."
Miller can abide by that Michelle's statement and had some recommendations of her own.
"Try to keep your phone away from you," Miller said. "And have your friends, like give them a spiel before you get in the car. Like these are the rules and I want to get you to your destination safely and make sure you follow these rules. So I'm not distracted."
Michelle added that parents should be aware of teen driving state laws.
For example, Wisconsin's DoT states the following restrictions are in effect the first nine months and can be extended until you are 18:
- Teens can drive alone, but are limited to only one passenger other than an immediate family or a qualified adult.
- No driving is permitted between Midnight to 5 a.m., unless traveling between home and school or work.
-The above restrictions can be extended if you get a traffic ticket.
For more safe driving tips or information on how to teach teens safe driving habits, visit the National Road Safety Foundation's website at www.nrsf.org