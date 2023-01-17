 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.



Mayo Clinic Health System demolishes building

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - The Mayo Clinic Health System has demolished the former Occupational Health building located on the corner of 10th and Market Streets. 

Mayo Clinic Health System demolishes building

The building was built in the 1950s and was originally used for small clinical practice.

Mayo's facilities project services director, Karen Finneman Kilinger says "Removal of the aging building and subsequent improvements to the adjacent parking lot are part of long-term  plans to create a more vibrant medical campus and surrounding neighborhood that are a great place to live and work."

The nearly 70 year old building will be replaces with various enhancements to sustainability, such as a rain garden to better manage storm water, a Drift bicycle station, and five new electric vehicle chargers.

Approximately 25 additional parking spaces will also be included, and the lot will serve as a community gathering space with food trucks in the summer.   

