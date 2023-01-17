Mayo Clinic Health System demolishes building

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - The Mayo Clinic Health System has demolished the former Occupational Health building located on the corner of 10th and Market Streets.
The building was built in the 1950s and was originally used for small clinical practice.
Mayo's facilities project services director, Karen Finneman Kilinger says "Removal of the aging building and subsequent improvements to the adjacent parking lot are part of long-term plans to create a more vibrant medical campus and surrounding neighborhood that are a great place to live and work."
The nearly 70 year old building will be replaces with various enhancements to sustainability, such as a rain garden to better manage storm water, a Drift bicycle station, and five new electric vehicle chargers.
Approximately 25 additional parking spaces will also be included, and the lot will serve as a community gathering space with food trucks in the summer.