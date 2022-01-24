Three hurt in Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are injured when a car and a passenger truck collided Monday afternoon in the Town of Viroqua.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Y just before 12:30 p.m.
The sheriff's offfice said a car driven by 23-year-old Jada Schroeder of Westby was turning left onto County Y when it pulled out in front of a passenger truck driven by 47-year-old Telly Miller of Viroqua.
His truck went off the road and into a snow bank. Schroeder's car came to rest on the shoulder of he southbound lane facing north.
Schroeder and her passenger, Sierra Hohneke, 19, of La Crosse, were both taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with injuries. Miller had minor injuries and received treatment on his own according to the sheriff's office.