Artspire opens with Bill Miller concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)  The arts celebration known as Artspire features music, visual and literary works designed to bring people together.

Musician Bill Miller is part of this year's free event.  He's a three time Grammy Award winner and along with providing music, he's providing education.

Saturday, June 11 at 2:00 PM, he's conducting a workshop focusing on the Native American flute at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

He says it's a personal experience through which he'll explain the history of the flute in his music, how he learned to play it, and time to teach others how to play.

Artspire provides a number of experiences near the Pump House on King Street between Front and Second Streets.  You can learn more by visiting artspire.thepumphouse.org.

