Dave Marck talks about jazz appreciation

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) New York City jazz musician Dave Marck grew up in La Crosse.
"I'm proud to be from here" he told us during a recent interview.
Most years, he returns to La Crosse to perform a concert, often with his friends Greg Balfany, Karyn Quinn and Rich MacDonald.
He returned recently to perform a concert with a couple of friends from New York City.
During his visit, we listened to him play in a new recital space on the second floor of Leithold Music. That's where we spoke with him about jazz and Jazz Appreciation Month.
Jazz is America's indigenous art form. "We're lucky to play it," says Dave.
"It's a gorgeous gumbo of sounds and the musician is allowed to put his own flavor into that."
Dave plans to return to La Crosse this summer. He's scheduled to perform a free concert with his friends at Viterbo University in September.