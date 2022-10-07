Hometown Happenings: Weekend Edition

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Friends of the Onalaska Library Book Sale- Onalaska
Oct. 7: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Oct. 8: 9 a.m. - noon
Thousands of donated and library discarded books, DVDs, magazines and CDs. Adult, children, fiction and nonfiction. Most prices $1 or less. Something for everyone!
Taste of Downtown- La Crosse
Oct. 7: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Sample the city at Taste of Downtown, our annual fundraiser for Downtown Mainstreet! Enjoy FREE samples from your favorite downtown restaurants, live music, silent auctions, & more!
General admission is $35, VIP is $50. Ticket prices go up $5 each at the door.
Viterbo University's Production of 'Footloose'- La Crosse
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. | Oct. 8: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Oct. 9: 2:00 p.m.
Head to the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre to see "the explosive movie musical bursts onto the live stage! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score. 'Footloose' celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness."
Main Floor: $25/Lower Balcony $22/Upper Balcony: $19 (plus taxes and fees)
Veterans Memorial Paws Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony- West Salem
Oct. 7: Noon
The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and the Paws Park committee is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest dog park in La Crosse County. There will be red velvet cake for the humans and treats for the dogs as they leave the park. Dogs must have updated rabies vaccination, tags, and be non-aggressive. Donations will be accepted for uncompleted projects in the park (trees, shelter, etc.) if you are able.
Saturday
Down Syndrome Awareness Walk- La Crosse
Oct. 8: 10:00 a.m.
The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin- La Crosse (DSAW-La Crosse) will host their 20th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk at Myrick Park. The goal is to raise visibility and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome and related disabilities in La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau, and Adams Counties. The event will feature new activities this year like horse drawn carriage rides, magician performances, face painting, balloon artist, DJ and more!
Registration costs $12, free for walk participants with Down Syndrome
"Scary Stories On A Spooky Night" Event- La Crosse
Oct. 8: 7:30 p.m.
The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will host "Scary Stories On A Spooky Night" at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. Performances are recommended for teens and older. Kids are allowed if they can handle the scares!
Tickets are $15 dollars and can be purchased at the Pump House website or at the door.
St. Peter's Church Annual Roast Beef & Dressing Dinner- Hokah
Oct. 8: 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.
A tradition dating back more than 50 years returns at the Saint Peter's Church in Hokah. There's limited seating, but there is also a carry-out option. Last year the dinner sold over 2,000 meals within a 4-hour period.
Adults/carry-out is $15, age 6-12 (dining in) is $10, 5 and under (dining in) is free.
Onalaska Firehouse 5K Run/Walk- Onalaska
Oct. 8: 8:00 a.m.
The Onalaska Firefighters Association and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will partner again for the 11th Annual Firehouse 5K Run/Walk. The event benefits both the Onalaska Firefighters Association and local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals families. Registration is open online and in person the morning of the race. The run/walk begins and ends at the Onalaska Fire Dept. at 415 Main St.
Registration is $25 for adults and $15 ages 17 and under.
Think Pink Color Fun Run- Winona
Oct 8: 9:00 a.m.
The Winona Health Foundation will host the second annual Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk. All proceeds go to the Winona Health Breast Cancer Fund to support those in the Winona County battling breast cancer. Other activities at the event include family-friendly activities like bounce houses, cotton candy machine, mascot relay race (all Winona schools and university mascots), local children’s Little Warrior Drumline, Miss Winona handing out crowns, local Fire Station and PD presence, 10 color splash zones, kid’s zone with face paint and hair chalk.
Registration is $30 for adults, $10 for youth 6-17, children 0-5 free
Winona Arts Center Fall Free Ink Day- Winona
Oct. 8: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Winona Arts Center is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press! You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves and other materials while learning the monoprint process. No experience necessary and all the materials are provided. Both adults and children are welcome. Children under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Omni-Center Gift & Craft Show- Onalaska
Oct. 8: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Oct. 9: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Onalaska Omni Center will host the 24th Annual Fall Gift and Craft Show. The event is home to over 100 vendors selling home décor, art, jewelry, pottery, seasonal, woodcrafts and more. Admission is free, but non-perishable food, household and personal products, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted to support the Onalaska Food Basket.
4-H Craft Fair- West Salem
Oct. 8: 8:00 a.m. - noon
4-H youth are selling their creations at the first annual craft fair. Photos, artwork, craft work, jewelry, woodworking and home goods are just a few of the offerings. Come to the Presbyterian Church of West Salem to see what our youth can do.
Pumpkin & A Pint- Onalaska
Oct. 8: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Onalaska Art Keepers will bring back the 2nd annual Pumpkin & A Pint at Dash Park. The event is free to the public, but it's $10 for a pumpkin to paint and a beer or 1919 root beer. There's also free face painting, live music from the Don Harvey Duo, and a live art auction starting at 11:30.
Driftless Region Dia de los Muertos- Viola
Oct. 8: 1:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican cultural festival to honor loved ones who have passed away. You can learn how to make cornhusk flowers, sugar skulls, corn tortillas, or listen to bilingual stories and watch a professional Aztec dance. Its free to attend but there will be regional Mexican food trucks and vendors selling traditional folk art that you can purchase.
Sunday
Harry J. Olson Center Pancake Fundraiser & Bake Sale- La Crosse
Oct. 9: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Harry J. Olson Senior Center will host their 13th annual Pancake Fundraiser with all the Pancakes you can eat. The first serving comes with sausage and applesauce and milk, coffee, orange juice. There are flavors available for the pancakes, including chocolate chips and whipped cream. There are both dine-in and carry-out options. There will also be a bake sale, door prizes, and raffles for artwork, Trader Joe's basket, a fall basket w/gift card.
Adults is $7, 3-12 years is $4.00, 2 and under is free.
Coulee Region Hunger Walk- La Crosse
Oct. 9: 1:30 p.m.
Coulee Region Hunger Walk is an organization with the goal of providing food for families in need. The Organization supports this goal with a yearly “Coulee Region Hunger Walk.” The route for the 5km walk/run portion of the event will begin at Myrick Park Main Shelter. Hunger Task Force and WAFER each receive 25% of the proceeds from each participant. Participants can name another food relief organization to receive 50%.
Registration is $20.
Feel free to let us know about upcoming events through our Daybreak submission form or by emailing WXOW-Daybreak@wxow.com.