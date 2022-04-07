Local musician returns for concert

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) He lives and works in New York City.
But one of Dave Marck's favorite places is La Crosse, the city where he grew up.
His parents home was filled with music, so it's not a surprise that Marck pursued a music career, focusing on the piano.
He was supposed to perform at Viterbo in February, but the pandemic postponed that concert until Friday, April 8.
And, he's brought some friends.
London Royal Academy of Music graduate Tim Harrison plays flute and piano, and Dee McMillan will provide vocals.
They will perform a mix of jazz, Brazilian, gospel and other forms of music during a performance called, "Just My Imagination."
You can see and hear them in the Nola Starling Recital Hall in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 plus tax and fees. All proceeds benefit Viterbo's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs.
You can call the Viterbo box office for tickets at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.