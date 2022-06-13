 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid-19

Mick Jagger performing with the Rolling Stones in 2021. The Rolling Stones have canceled a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have canceled a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.

Jagger's positive status was announced in a statement on the band's verified Instagram account.

"The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium," the statement read. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

According to the statement, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date and the the original tickets will be honored.

Jagger, 78, had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.

The current Rolling Stones summer tour is in honor of the band's 60th anniversary.

