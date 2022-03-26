Song and Prayer resonated with many who attended the Ukraine Love-In

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the war in the Ukraine continues to wage on, community members gathered at the Viterbo University for a Love-In to show support for the people in Ukraine.
The Love-In was organized by Lori Jayne Carlson and Caitlin Wilson to give people an outlet to gather peacefully in prayer and song for Ukraine.
"It's just a way to put ourselves out there an say we support you we love you there is hope there's ways to find peace," Lori said.
The Love-In also planted 31 flags outside of the Brophy Center, symbolizing the 31 days Ukraine has been at war with Russia.
Kids that attended brought yellow and blue cookies, as well as crafted bracelets to show their support.
Co-Organizer Wilson, expressed her feelings through and original song she wrote called "See'er."
"I just felt a flood of emotion over what I was seeing on TV and I just sat down and wrote the song." Wilson said.
The title of the song is a reminder that many people are more a like than different.
"If we don't open our eyes to the fact that we are more alike than we are different." Wilson continued, "we can't get anywhere else beyond that, we can't get to the heart."
Caitlin and Lori are hoping to host more Love-In events in the future for those who wish to show their support for Ukraine.