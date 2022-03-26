 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 5.8 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Song and Prayer resonated with many who attended the Ukraine Love-In

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the war in the Ukraine continues to wage on, community members gathered at the Viterbo University for a Love-In to show support for the people in Ukraine.

The Love-In was organized by Lori Jayne Carlson and Caitlin Wilson to give people an outlet to gather peacefully in prayer and song for Ukraine.

Brophy center

"It's just a way to put ourselves out there an say we support you we love you there is hope there's ways to find peace," Lori said.

The Love-In also planted 31 flags outside of the Brophy Center, symbolizing the 31 days Ukraine has been at war with Russia.

flags planted

Kids that attended brought yellow and blue cookies, as well as crafted bracelets to show their support.

Co-Organizer Wilson, expressed her feelings through and original song she wrote called "See'er."

"I just felt a flood of emotion over what I was seeing on TV and I just sat down and wrote the song." Wilson said.

Caitlin's Song

The title of the song is a reminder that many people are more a like than different.

"If we don't open our eyes to the fact that we are more alike than we are different." Wilson continued, "we can't get anywhere else beyond that, we can't get to the heart."

Love-In

Caitlin and Lori are hoping to host more Love-In events in the future for those who wish to show their support for Ukraine.

Tags

Recommended for you